Funeral services for Albert (Bud) Larson, 86, of International Falls, Minn., who died on March 7, 2020 was conducted on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls.
Pastor Larry Connors and Pastor Ed Natysin officiated, with music by Dave Austin and Kathy Tomkins.
Tributes were given by Dale Boyum and Gary Keyes.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
