Albert Manninen, 99, of Paradise, Calif., and formerly of Littlefork, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork.
Albert was born May 29, 1920, in Kabetogama, Minn., to parents, Elias and Edith (Paajanen) Manninen.
He was united in marriage to the former Joanne Mary Fry.
Albert was a carpenter and worked for 31 years at C.W. Driver in California.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II and saw battle in Midway, Peleliu and Guam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Edith; wife, Joanne; brothers and sisters, Ann, Matt, Eli, Harold, Muriel, Frances and Leonard.
Albert is survived by his sons, Neil Manninen and John Manninen; daughter, Judy Clark; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Littlefork Lutheran Church, Littlefork.
Interment will be at Paradise Cemetery, Paradise.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.