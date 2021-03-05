Alfred Melvin Boquist, 97, of Northome, MN passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Boquists’ home on the east shore of Island Lake. Memorial Services will be held at the Northome High School Gym on May 29th at 10:00 AM with full military honors.
Melvin was born April 28, 1923 in Bemidji, MN, to Florence (Guerard) and Peter August (Gus) Boquist and was raised in Mizpah, MN. Following graduation from Northome High School in 1941 he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the South Pacific and later on Lake Michigan.
He married Betty Bender in January 1949 and retired from Boise Cascade in 1985. He and Betty then moved to Island Lake where they dedicated their retirement years serving the Northome community.
Melvin is survived by his two sons, Jerry (Sherry) Boquist, Heron, MT, Ron (Karen) Boquist, Hermantown, MN; grandchildren Michelle (Randy) Newton, Heron, MT, Michael (Lisa) Boquist, Cove, OR, Aliza (Curtis) Lundin, Kelliher, MN, and Hollea Boquist, St. Paul, MN; and great grandchildren, Taylor (London) Boquist, Reilley Boquist, Kessley and Kathryn Newton, and Vivian, Louis, and Simon Lundin.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Boquist in 2011, and son, Terry Boquist in 2016.
Well done, good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:23
