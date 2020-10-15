Alice “Allie” M. Lehman, 85, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Alice was born in 1935 to Oscar and Alvina Heem in Littlefork, Minn. Allie attended school in Littlefork. Allie and Robert Lehman were married on June 20, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They lived in International Falls, Minn., and evidently moved to Littlefork, where they made their home.
After raising her children, Allie was employed with the Littlefork Hospital as a dietary assistant. Following retirement, Allie and Robert moved to Grand Rapids, to be closer to family.
Allie was generous, nurturing, and forgiving. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. Allie and Robert enjoyed taking bus tours together, traveling the U.S. Allie and Robert took many trips to Branson, Mo., which was their favorite. They also enjoyed a three-week trip to Alaska.
Allie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Keith Lehman; and brothers, Willie and Richard Heem.
Allie is survived by her daughters, Kathie (Mike) Grotberg, Brenda (Jim) Kleppe, Ronda (Norman) Lehman; daughter-in-law, Bernadine Lehman; sisters, Helen Patterson, Arlene Warner, Kae (Stanley) Gaetzke, Linda May, Norma (Leonard) McDowell; brothers, Kenneth (Linda), Don, Larry Heem; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Song Alliance Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the 2 p.m. memorial service. Rev. Keith Puglisi will officiate. Burial will be at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork, at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
