Alice Mildred Fogelquist passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, surrounded by family.
She was born to Carl and Palma Haag in Watford City, N.D., on Jan. 26, 1931.
She married Orville Fogelquist on Jan. 8, 1955, and settled in Calumet, Minn.
She loved dabbling in all sorts of art media, most recently hand-making paper flowers for Good Samaritan festivities. Alice was a volunteer at Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; and son, Daniel.
She is survived by David (Sue) Fogelquist of Grand Rapids, Minn., Steven of Bemidji, Minn., Polly (Mike) Bjorkquist of International Falls, Minn., and John (Christine) Fogelquist of Bemidji; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Deanna and Robin and all the staff at Northwinds Assisted Living for their involvement in her life.
Per Alice’s wishes, there will be a private celebration of life next summer.
Interment will be at Pine View Cemetery, Turtle River, Minn., where she will be buried next to her husband.
The family finds comfort in knowing that she is now rejoicing in the arms of Jesus and is no longer in any pain. They know that her death is not final and they will all be reunited in Heaven one day.
The family would appreciate any memorials to be sent to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.