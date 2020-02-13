Alice Annabelle Lee Staples, age 6, of International Falls, Minn., died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Alice was born on June 30, 2013 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Alice enjoyed being with family and friends.
She enjoyed playing outside and swimming.
Her favorite shows were My Little Ponies, Scooby Doo (We have another mystery to solve), the Hobbit movies, and anything with unicorns.
She was full of life and loved to sing and dance.
Alice would always be a ham for pictures and loved to pose.
She called her out of town doctors’ appointments, an “Adventure”.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Lynn Bapp; great-grandparents, Kenneth and Shirley Hull, David and Agie Turner Sr.; great grandfather, Ralph Tilander; cousin, Mikel Turner; and great-aunt Irene Davidson.
Alice is survived by her parents, Shelby (Jason) Kluever, and Charles Staples; grandparents, David and Tracey Turner, Sheldon Staples; great-grandmother, Ione Tilander; aunts and uncles, Thomas Turner (Becky Anderson), Scotta Turner (Anthony Bowen), Tarra Hughes; cousins, Alexis Turner, Leila Tilander; step-grandmother, Linda Kluever; step-uncle, Jacob Kluever; special auntie, Anna Lundquist; and numerous great-aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
