A public memorial service with military rites for Allan Walter Anderson, age 101, who passed away on May 3, 2020, was conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pastor Ed Natysin officiated.
A private graveside ceremony was held at the Ericsburg Cemetery at an earlier date.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
