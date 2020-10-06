Allan Elwood Boquist, 92, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Allan was born on Aug. 14, 1928 in International Falls to parents, Garfield and Lorna (Sampson) Boquist.
He grew up in Birchdale, Minn., and for a short time lived in Traverse City, MI, and Sweetholm, OR.
He graduated from Indus High School in 1946 and after began his employment with the paper mill. He retired in 1990 as a Millwright.
Allan was united in marriage to Dolores Ann Mellum on May 6, 1950 in Loman, Minn.
He enjoyed wood working, making custom cabinets and tables, fishing, and gardening.
Allan was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Lorna; baby brother, Elmer; and son-in-law, James Peterson.
Allan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores; daughters, Lorene Boquist of International Falls, Vicki Peterson of Loman; grandchildren, Eric Peterson of Loman, Abby (Robby) Rousseau of International Falls; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Hannah, Alex Rousseau; and sister, Elsie Boquist of Big Fall, Minn.
A private family service will be conducted on Oct. 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with interment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Loman.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
