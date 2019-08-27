Alvin "Bob" Olaf Oliver, 87, of International Falls, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Essentia-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Bob was born Nov. 12, 1931, in International Falls to parents Alfred and Liv (Solheim) Oliver.
He was a retired accountant and toll bridge supervisor from the MD&W Railroad.
Bob enjoyed bowling, golfing, and going for daily drives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jennie Hokenson and Olga Dahlen; and niece, Carol Chapman.
Bob is survived by Jennie’s children, Jay, Lyn and Cam; Olga’s children, Derrick, Debbie, Jenny, Gretchen, Peter, Andy and Marty; sister, Hildur Chapman of Davis, Calif.; and Hildur’s children, Mark and Ann.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.