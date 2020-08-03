Alvin Malen Snare, 87, of International Falls, Minn., passed away due to lung cancer Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, Minn.
Alvin was born July 9, 1933 at the family home in Greenbush, Minn., to Ellert Amund Snare and Elida Matilda (Pederson) Snare, the fifth of six children. He met Ethel Dahl when they were 18 years old and she asked him to a leap year dance. They were married in the afternoon of July 23, 1952 in Badger, Minn., at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with pictures and a dance that followed.
Alvin worked on several farms in his younger years, eventually retiring as a truck driver in the finishing room of Boise Cascade after 38 years of employment. Together, Alvin and Ethel raised their four children and created a safe, but strict, foster home for many. Later, they hosted an annual camping trip for just the grandkids that created memories for the kids and parents alike. The great outdoors were a draw for him, as he liked hunting and both summer and winter fishing. With only an eighth-grade education, Alvin will be remembered as an inventor and engineer in both work and home projects. He was also a creator and artist: oil and acrylic painting, carving, welding and woodworking. He loved to barter at garage sales, often coming home with a truckload for next to nothing.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents Ellert and Elida, wife Ethel in 2014, all siblings Eleanor Brosdahl, Mildred Anderson, Ethel Hanson, Arthur Snare, and Esther Pietruszewski; and grandson Jeffrey Mio.
He is survived by his four children Terri (Tom) Mio of Baudette, Minn., Judy (Larry) Secrist of Forest City, N.C., Denise Romanowicz of International Falls, and Mark (Joe) Snare of Northfield, Minn.; long time foster child Hank (Lorraine) Hughes of International Falls; grandchildren Jeremy Secrist, Nicole Secrist, Matthew Secrist, Penny (Mike) Hirst, Laura (John) Langdahl, Tony (Kirstin) Mio, Chadd (Camille) Romanowicz, Darcy (Will) Randal; honorary grandchildren Jessica Hughes, Matthew Currier, and Josh Currier; great-grandchildren Victoria (Matt) Baumgartner, Ethan Flores, Joseph Flores, Lisa Morff, Lucy Romanowicz, Lucas Romanowicz, Wyatt Randal, Austin Randal, Madelyn Randal, Zoe Hirst, Abigail Mio, Thomas Langdahl, and Gracie Hughes; great-great-grandsons Liam Baumgartner and Elliott Baumgartner; sisters-in law Hazel Aasen and Evelyn Davidson; cherished nephews and niece Jody Snare and Jamey Snare, Tammy (Scott) Tamte; dear friends Todd Pavleck and Walt Whitbeck; many other treasured family and friends.
The family will host a small memorial at a later date. Visit Cease Family Funeral Homes of Bemidji website for more information. Condolences may be sent to Terri Mio, 1816 Wabanica Bay Drive, Baudette, MN 56623.
