Angela Dawn (Dugas) Owen, age 41, of Duluth, Minn., left this earthly life early Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Angela was born Oct. 4, 1978, in International Falls, Minn., to Randy and Kay Dugas.
She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic grade school in International Falls and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1997 after she and her family moved to Deer River, Minn., where her parents still reside.
Angela worked while going to school and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Superior in 2017 with a degree in social work and recently completed course work to become a licensed alcohol dependency counselor. She was employed by CADT and Marty Mann Halfway House for Women in Duluth.
The loves of Angela’s life, Georgia (13 years old) and Fred (11 years old), lived with her in Duluth where they loved to ride bike, go to the beach and Canal Park, watch movies together and play and snuggle with their special dog, “Suki.”
She loved spending time on Rainy Lake and Chase Lake and recently, learned to hunt deer with her children.
She loved going to The Vineyard Church in Duluth where she and her children came to know and love Jesus Christ.
She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend to many.
She loved her Gramma Irene (Forsythe) Peterson, her many aunts and uncles on the Dugas and Karsnia side and cousins by the dozens and dozens!
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marie and Romeo Karsnia, Lionel Dugas and Leonard Peterson.
Angela is survived by her children, Georgia and Fred; parents, Randy and Kay Dugas; brother, Marc (Kim) Dugas; grandmother, Irene (Forsythe) Peterson; nephews, Andrew, Samuel and James Dugas, and Carter Roy Owen; and niece, Charlotte Dugas. She leaves many close friends, especially Jenna Pavleck and Sandy, John and Michael Owen.
A memorial service was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35297 Highway 6, Deer River.
Visitation was one hour prior.
Officiating pastors were Brian Brinkert and Clint Considine of The Vineyard Church, Duluth.
Michael Owen was music technician and Sue Dewitt organist.
A Rosary was led by St. Mary’s CCW.
Lunch followed the service served by St. Mary’s Catholic Church Ladies and friends from the Deer River and Grand Rapids area.