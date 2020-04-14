Anne Marie Horne, 68, of International Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully at her daughters home in Pequot Lakes, Minn. on Sunday, April 12.
Anne was born on July 3, 1952 in International Falls, Minn., to parents Lawerence and Marie (Skinner) Piekarski.
Anne worked as a health aid. Assisting and loving everyone she cared for, in facilities and the community. She touched the hearts of all she came in contact with. She also enjoyed attending the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she held administration duties. Upon closing of this church, she then attended the Northwoods Bible Church where she gained many more friends. Pastor Cory Rintala from this church was actively faithful to Anne during her remainder months and days.
In her spare time she enjoyed bible studies, being at lakes, embroidering towels, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ronald Horne. Preceded also by father Lawerence Piekarski, mother Marie (Skinner) Johnson, step father (Marvin Johnson Sr), brothers Russell and Robert Piekarski.
Anne leaves behind daughters, Kimberly (Frank) Patka, Karen Potter (Tony Netland), April (Curtis) Spiering; sons, Larry Carlson and Willy Horne; grandchildren Richard (Lindsey) Lilli, Celina (Brandon) Siegrist, Bethany Carlson, Ryan Patka (Olivia Rupp), Brock Potter, Morgan Coon (Dillion Vespa), Halen, August, Amaleen and Eloris Spiering, Bailey, Bianca, Bella and Bryce Carlson, and Elyssa Erickson; three great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Piekarski and Lisa (Steve) Hendricksen; brothers Doug (Sally) Piekarski, William Piekarski, Terry Piekarski and Marvin Jr. Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
Private service will be held for family due to COVID-19. Also the children wish to honor both parents, Anne and Ron, in a Celebration of Life, that will be announced and held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
