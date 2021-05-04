Anton Bruno Imhof

Anton Bruno "Tony" Imhof (November 12, 1927 - April 27, 2021) was born in International Falls, MN to Otto and Mary (Weiss) Imhof. Tony was a 1945 Littlefork High School graduate. Following graduation, he served in the US Navy for two years as an aircraft mechanic. He married Zelah Popejoy on June 23, 1951. They moved to their Cingmars farm in 1952, where they remained and raised their four children. Tony worked for his dad in his logging business and eventually took it over, as well as farming and raising beef cattle. Tony loved flying his airplanes, hunting, working his fields, and mowing his lawn. He served on the Littlefork-Big Falls School Board for 22 years. Tony took great pride in his work skills and ethic. He was an owner/operator of Imhof Logging for 52 years, the business his sons, Mike and Bill currently operate.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Imhof; brothers, Carl Imhof, Otto Imhof Jr; sisters, Ernestine Imhof, and Eleanor Giorgi.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Zelah; children, Lynn Imhof (Theresa), JoAnn Imhof (Chuck Pisa), Michael Imhof (Nancy), William Imhof (Dawn Wilcox), all of Littlfork; brother, Rudy Imhof (Marlys), of Littlefork; sister, Carrie Komes (John) of St. Helena, CA; sister-in-law, Carol Imhof of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren, Anton Imhof (Linnea), Kari Imhof, DyAna Imhof, Jamie Wendt (Dan), Jill Bradburn (Robert Heinlen), Lindsey Sullivan (Ryan), Mason Imhof (Veronica), Kristi Converse (Tony), Brandon Imhof, Anna Imhof, Cody Pfeifer, Courtney Pfeifer, Eric White, Tyler White; great-grandchildren, Amelia Benson, Lenon Sullivan, Lynn Imhof, Taylor Wendt, and Dylan Wendt.
A graveside service at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
