Funeral Mass for Anton "Tony" D. Munch, age 83, who died peacefully at the Littlefork Care Center on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Columban Catholic Church in Littlefork. Fr. Thomas Galarneault officiated, with music by Betty Opdahl, and May Ann Kalar. Rosary was held prior to the service.
Interment was at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
