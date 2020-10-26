Anton "Tony" D. Munch, age 83, died peacefully at the Littlefork Care Center, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Tony was born on March 9, 1937 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Anton and Catherine Munch.
He married Elvyra C. Grandaw on Dec. 26, 1957. They spent 63 years raising their children in Littlefork. Tony lovingly cared for his wife in her later years.
Most of Tony’s career was spent as a timber cruiser for Boise Cascade and in the years to follow, working for Lakewood Industries in Hibbing and J & D Family Foods in Littlefork.
Tony loved spending time with his family. He built his “shack” over forty years ago out on the “Galvin”, giving his family countless memories of hunting, steak fry’s, campfires and storytelling.
Tony was an avid cribbage and pool player. He played often at the VFW in Littlefork and the Elk’s in International Falls. He enjoyed takeout at the VFW and red beer.
He was a great hockey player and recently was inducted into the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame, where his team won the 1953-1954 Jaycee Juvenile Manitoba Thunder Bay Championship.
He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church and a retired member of the Littlefork Volunteer Fire Department.
Tony was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; daughter, Karen; son, “Little” Tony; an infant great-grandson; two brothers; and a sister.
Tony is survived by his children, Mary (Melvin) Gaetzke, Cordie (Bob) Davis, Paula (Mike) Stevens, Dave (Mary Pat) Munch, and Lorne (Allison) Munch; eleven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and three brothers.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
