Arlene Ellen Ysen, 80, of International Falls, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Arlene was born Sept. 24, 1939, to Stanley and Mabel (Johnson) Christensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin; and niece, Christine.
Survivors include sons, Leslie (Donna) Ysen and David Ysen, International Falls; daughter, Tammy (Jose) Escobar, Dodge City, Kan.; grandchildren – Jennifer (Kayla) Ysen, Christina (Teddy) Saxton, Jose, Robert, Brandon and Jewel Escobar, David Ysen; great-grandchildren, Emma, Madalynn and Oliver Saxton, and Grayson Ysen; sister-in-law, Rochelle (Shelley) Christensen; niece, Jessica Barker; nephew, Cody Christensen; great-niece and great-nephews, Kayla, Chris, Ethan and Noah.
Arlene in her earlier years worked at Arrowhead Pizza and sold Avon for many years.
Arlene had many pets through the years.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.