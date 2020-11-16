Arlene “Naomi” Roste, 90, resident of McIntosh Senior Living, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at McIntosh Senior Living.
A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Carlin Funeral Home in Fosston. Interment was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, Kan. Arrangements with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Naomi was born Aug. 24, 1930 in International Falls, Minn., to Merrill and Sadie (Anderson) Deneen. Oldest of six children, in 1948 she married Edward “Eddie” Roste. They met at a dance in Canada and never parted again. They were talented dancers and that dancing kept them stepping to their own tune through 51 years of marriage that only ended with Eddie’s passing Dec. 25, 1999. Together they bought a restaurant, Aztec Inn, in Lawrence, Kan., where they worked hand in hand for over 25 years.
While Naomi enjoyed running their restaurant, she still wanted to pursue a career in nursing. So, she obtained her CNA certificate and worked in a nursing home in Lawrence. As a CNA she also visited patients in their home which allowed her to participate in the care of her paralyzed son, Corky, until he passed in 2000.
The couple was gregarious and enjoyed many a Caribbean cruise where they entertained everyone with their swing dancing expertise. They were always the life of the party.
Nothing brought Naomi more joy throughout her life than babies. She loved babies with such unabashed passion that if we were out shopping and heard a baby crying she would seek out the squalling little one to hold and comfort. Though sometimes embarrassing, without fail the mother would just be grateful for the help.
In retirement, Naomi was an avid bowler, bowling two to three leagues a week. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many outings all over Denver where she resided with her daughter Colleen. Anyone who knew Naomi remembers her as a die-hard Kansas Jayhawk fan who could raise the roof with her cheering (and cursing) when they were playing on TV. She was an avid reader and was known to read three or four books a week when she wasn’t taking down someone in a game of cards or cribbage.
As Naomi aged and she needed more help, she transitioned to Fosston, Minn., where her eldest daughter, Bonnie, a nurse, resided and soon after entered McIntosh Senior Living. There she continued cheering on her beloved Jayhawks, reading and playing cards with anyone brave enough to take her on. She was a well-dressed lady to the end and always insisted on donning matching earrings and necklace each day along with her always immaculately painted nails which of course matched whatever colorful ensemble she put together.
Naomi is survived by a sister Leah Rae Knudson, brothers Dale and Roger Deneen; five children Bonnie (Oran) Underdahl of Fosston, Darold (Robin) Roste of Kansas City, Mo., Colleen (Nino) Mendoza of Fosston, Julie (Jay) Hoffman of New Albany, Ind., and Kyle (Leslie) Roste of Prairie Village, Kan. 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Earl Deneen, a sister, Carole Cassibo, a son Corky Roste and a grandson Benjamin Bennett.
