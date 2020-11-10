Arthur Scheirer

It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur Fred Scheirer known as "Art" on Nov. 7 , 2020. He was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on June 3, 1931 and is predeceased by his most cherished companion and beloved wife Mary ‘Marg’ Scheirer, his father Frederick Scheirer and his mother Eleonore Kitsch. Art is survived by his children, Kathryn, Brent, Renae, Marc and Kurtis (Terry), his grandchildren Cody, Samantha (Daniel), Carly (Dan), and Cole (Lindsey), and his great grandchildren Seth, Masey, Blake, and Jacqueline, and his sister May and his brother Lloyd.
Art was a man of exceptional faith serving as a member of the Church of the Lutheran Hour since he was confirmed at the age of 16, a devotion to his faith spanning over 73 years. He was very proud to serve as a Church Elder in assisting the many different Pastors in caring for their flock. One of his many famous sayings on Sunday morning was, ‘you can’t live without the good Lord!’ While growing up in the Fort he developed a passion for the outdoors and loved to trap, hunt, and fish while serving as a Junior Ranger in his teen years. He moved to Gault, ON at 18 and worked as a weaver in the woolen mills of the area, but he didn’t like the concrete jungle, he couldn’t resist the call of the wild, and he returned home to sunset country at 21 to work in the mill. Art retired after 38 years as a Boss Machine Tender on the paper machines with Boise Cascade, frequently backfilling as an acting Super. He was very proud of his leadership role, and most of all, of the men and the team that he worked with.
Art was devoted to his beloved Marg for 66 years and his love and adoration for their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren knew no limits, they were his greatest joy. He would overflow with pride and elation during special occasions when the table was overflowing with family, and Marg’s amazing meals that fed the soul of their family. He spent decades as a hunting and fishing guide on Rainy Lake and told many stories of their deer hunts on Halleluiah Point, and fishing adventures in Red Gut, Swell Bay, and the Seine. He loved socializing and fellowship, and his outgoing personality and friendliness made him fearless when it came to talking to people, he made friends anywhere there was someone to strike up a conversation with. ‘They say a measure of a man’s wealth is not how much money he has, but how many friends he has,’ and he was rich with many close friends like Gerry, Ray, Jim, Donny, and Chuck just to name a few. Comradery, friendship, and laughter were the life blood that fed his spirit.
Thank you, Dad, for all that you have given us, for all that you sacrificed to take care of us, and for the wisdom that you have passed down to us. As you wave your last farewell to us, and reel up your line heading to your final fishing spot with Mom, we imagine a slight ripple on the water, light West winds, the waves gently lapping at the gunnels of the boat, sun glinting off the water, for you to forever experience that magic hour when the Walleyes are jumping in the boat.
With many tears and memories, you remain in our hearts forever.
P.S. Don’t forget to wish Mom a Happy Birthday for us today!
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Green Funeral Home in Fort Frances from 7-9 p.m.
Due to Government COVID-19 restrictions a small invitation only service will be held at the Church of the Lutheran Hour.
