Audrey Dahl passed away peacefully at her home in St. Paul on Monday, July 27, surrounded by her loving children.
Audrey was born on Sept. 15, 1931, in International Falls and attended Badger High School where she was the valedictorian of her class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Blumer and Ella Bennington; her husband, Joseph Dahl; and her grandson, Joe Swendsen.
She is survived by her children, Doreen (Frank) Swendsen, Craig (Robin) Dahl, Tara (Paul) Mattessich, and Jody Dahl; by her grandchildren, Carlie (Steve) Kohn, Erin (Shawn) Doherty, Casey Dahl, and William and John Mattessich; and her great grandchildren, Sophie Kohn, and Maddie and Jack Doherty. She is also survived by her brothers, Allen (Barb) Blumer of Forest Lake, Minn., and Glen Blumer of International Falls. She was also loved by her stepgrandchildren Kate Valaas, Molly Mattessich, and Annie Ross.
Audrey was the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls for many years.
She and Joe hosted many fun gatherings at their cabin on Rainy Lake and enjoyed retirement years in Mesa, Ariz. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she so enjoyed dinners and celebrations with them over the years. She will be dearly missed.
Private arrangements are pending. Bradshaw Funeral Home, St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.