Audrey Lou Leeman, 82, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society.
Audrey was born in International Falls, Minn., on Feb. 28, 1938 to parents, Joe and Alice (Pelland) Parker. She graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1956. She was formerly married to Richard Leeman.
Audrey graduated from cosmetology school and operated her own shop for several years as well as working for several other businesses in Int’l Falls.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the Moose Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alice Parker; son-in-law Scott Skifstrom and sister, Joan Stone and former husband; Richard Leeman.
Audrey is survived by her daughters, Kim (Tim) Wiskow, Toni (Rick Bolstad) Skifstrom; four grandchildren, Ashley Wiskow, Brittany (RJ) Weme, Courtney Wiskow and Nikki Skifstrom.
Audrey was a wonderful woman and treated everyone with kindness. She will be remembered for her gentle heart, laughter, friendships and wonderful sense of humor.
Audrey will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private interment.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.