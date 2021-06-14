A celebration of life for Barb and Dave Trompeter will take place at Faith United Church 11 a.m. July 17. A reception will follow at the Ranier Community Building from 2-6 p.m. Dave passed away on Sept. 25, 2020; Barb passed away April 2, 2020. Memorials may be directed to Faith United Church or the Ranier Recreation Club.

