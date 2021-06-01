Celebration of Life service for Barb Craig
DATE: Friday, June 11th
TIME: 11AM
PLACE: First Lutheran Church
ADDRESS: 123 Wayside, Int’l Falls, Mn
VIRTUAL LINK:
http://www.firstlutheranifalls.org/livestream.html
Please join us to share memories, celebrate and honor our very special sister & aunt.
Arlene, Bob, Craig, and James
