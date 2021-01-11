It is with much love and sadness we mourn the passing of Barbara A. Beals, 79. She left us while peacefully sleeping, due to complications of COVID on Jan. 8, 2021, at the Annandale Care Center, knowing she was deeply loved.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church in Loman, Minnesota. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Barb was born Feb. 12, 1941, in International Falls, Minn., to Rudy and Bess Lemke. Barb grew up in International Falls where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1959. She furthered her education at St. Cloud State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Barb began her teaching career at Annandale Elementary, where she taught third grade. It was during this time, she met her future husband, Wilmar “Bill” Beals. They were united in marriage in 1967, made their home in Annandale and began their family with their daughter Cindy.
Barb then accepted a teaching position in Maple Lake, where she continued to teach third grade and then oversaw the Title One program in Maple Lake, before her retirement in 1999. Barb devoted 30 years to teaching and impacting the lives of her students. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. She had served on the church council, as well as being a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of her childhood congregation, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in International Falls, as well as a member of the National Education Association.
Barb had a love for cats, reading, shopping and sitting down to watch her favorite television shows. Her heritage was, in part, Irish. She collected many things with shamrocks produced in Ireland and loved to listen to Irish music. Her linage also included England and she enjoyed hearing news of the Royals. Barb had a great memory, shared openly, and thoroughly loved long conversations with others. Special occasions showed her generous spirit as she gave to others. She is fondly remembered as a strong, caring women with definite opinions. Barb’s family always remained her number one priority.
Barb will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her daughter, Cindy of Eden Prairie; stepson, John Beals of Eagan; sister, Beverley Pelland of Loman; nephews and families, Jay and Janell (and their children, Cassie, Ashley & Hunter), Jim and Lisa (and their children, Andy, Britt & Carter), Jeff and Kelli (and their children, Matti & Magen), and very special friend, Betty (McBrady) Thomes of Maple Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Bess, husband, Bill, and brother-in-law, Larry.
Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.
