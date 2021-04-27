Barbara Ann Craig, known to most as “Barb”, 73, died on April 25th, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on May 27, 1947, and delivered by her grandfather, Dr. C.C. Craig, the town doctor. It would be difficult to find anyone identifying themselves as “from the Falls” more than Barb. She seldom wandered far from The Icebox and it never left her heart. Whether it was volunteering during the annual bass tournament or the Freeze Your Gizzard race, Barb loved being a part of the Fall’s community and all of it’s happenings.
From an early age Barb was destined to be a teacher, to which her only sister Arlene can attest. At age three Arlene was unable to sit still, often disrupting Barb’s daily lesson plans. It was a work in progress! Despite these early setbacks Barb did grow up to be a teacher. Upon receiving her elementary education degree from St. Cloud State University, Barb spent her 20-year career gracing classrooms throughout the Twin Cities and the Falls. Her summers, however, were exclusively reserved for her lake cabin on Bald Rock Point. It was these summers that Barb cherished most. She filled them with sunsets, dock parties, visits with family and friends, and what seemed like a 10-year high school reunion every two years.
Barb loved to talk, and any lull in conversation was happily filled with her encyclopedic knowledge of early 60’s Bronco hockey conquests. If it wasn’t hockey, it was her two nephews, Craig and James See, who she loved as her own. She never failed to mention James being named National High School soccer coach of the year and will be watching this May when Craig receives his Doctorate in Ecological Science from the U of M. She will be proud as heck to have another Dr. Craig in the family, especially knowing that her early teachings contributed to his subsequent success.
Barb was truly one in a million. She was kind, a little stubborn, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life service will be held Saturday, June 12. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.
