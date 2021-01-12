Barbara Kay Howland, 83, of Ray, Minn., died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Sanford Health – Fargo, ND.
Mom was born Feb. 16, 1937, during a blizzard in Plover, Iowa. Her dad, Joe Hubbell, had to deliver her as the doctor and her grandparents couldn’t reach them. Mom grew up on farms most of her younger life living in Plover, Menahga, Minn., Baudette, Minn., and then bringing her to Point O Pines in International Falls. She attended Falls High School and as a senior worked on work study in the school office. She graduated in 1955 and went to work for International State Bank as a teller, eventually becoming a head teller. On September 8, 1956 she married her love, Shorty Howland. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church. They made their first home in Clark’s Park. I came along in June 1957. Eventually Mom and Dad built a new home on same property in 1962. Many good memories there, especially with our dog Buttons. In 1969 Mom made a job change and started working at the Koochiching County treasurer’s office as assistant treasurer. Mom and Dad started building a new house on the Lake at Tilson’s and moved there in 1975. Also many good memories there and especially after grandsons Orie and Tyler came along. She never missed any of their activities or school events, whether it be swimming lessons, cub scouts, little league, basketball, track and field, knowledge bowl, first communion, confirmation, graduation or anything that was important to them. She was there! She even braved motion sickness and traveled with Orie, Tyler & I via train out to Seattle, WA. Mom retired in 2014 after 45 years of service at the County. Mom said when she retired that she really wouldn’t miss the job that much but she was going to miss the people – her co-workers and friends and her customers. Mom and Dad sold the lake home in 2019 and moved to the cabin for the winter until settling in their home on Highway 53 in Ray.
Mom was kind to everyone, had a wonderful work ethic and loved to cook, bake, can and spend time with her family and friends Those were the things she cherished. Oddly she still liked to iron even when it got a bit harder for her to do so. She helped Dad with cabinets for many years. Mom loved the outdoors -snowmobiling, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting, and a bit of gardening. She loved to watch the birds and deer at their cabin. Mom loved dancing, playing cards and games, listening to country music, and reading books to Orie and Tyler when they were little. She made beautiful beaded ornaments and was important to her to share those with family and friends. She worked hard her whole life, was selfless, tender & kind, calm and logical.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ila Mae Hubbell; brother, Laddie (Gloria) Hubbell; sister, Mary Hubbell, mother and father-in-law, Oliver and Serine Howland; sister-in-law, Marian (John) Harris; brothers-in-law, Vernon (Carol) Howland and David Hagstrom; sister-in-law, Blanche (Ray) Bakken;
Survivors include husband, Oral J. Howland; daughter, Sharine Kay House; grandchildren, Orie G. House and Tyler F. House; sister, Ann Hagstrom; grand dog, Patches; several nieces, nephews and many friends and co-workers
A private funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. A livestream of the service will be made available for viewing on the Green-Larsen facebook page.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
The light of God surrounds her;
The love of God enfolds her,
The power of God protects her,
The presence of God watches over her,
Where she is, God is.
Once upon a time, there was a child ready to be born. God said, “your angel will always talk to you about me and will teach you the way to come back to me, even though I will always be next to you.” But voices from earth could be heard and the child hurriedly asked, “God, if I am to leave you now, please tell me my angel’s name.” God said, “Her name is not important. You simply call her GRANDMA”. Heaven has certainly gotten an angel Grandma back!
