Barbara McDowell

A Celebration of Life for Barbara Frances McDowell will be held Aug. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls.
Barbara “Barb” McDowell, 81, of International Falls, Minn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 10, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in International Falls.
Barb was born on Dec. 11, 1936 in Bemidji, Minn., to parents Jim and Frances (Carter) McDowell.
Barb, a native of Bemidji, graduated from Bemidji State University in 1958 with a major in vocal music and a minor in English. She taught music in Sauk Centre for four years until 1962, when she began teaching in International Falls, where she established the Elementary Vocal Music Department. She retired in June of 1993.
She is a past member of Music Educators National Conference, Minnesota Music Educators Association, and Minnesota Elementary Music Educators where she was elected to the Board of Directors and served as secretary for one year during the term.
Barb was a charter member of Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and served as president, as chaplain and on various committees until the chapter disbanded in 1993.
She was very active in M.F.T. Teachers Union Local 331 and served many years as secretary and was the only woman president in the 47 year history of the Local. She continued to serve the Local when possible. She is a past member of Tuesday Musicale and had served as president and secretary.
Barb spent summers in Bemidji and continued to have a strong interest in the community and BSU. She was active in her home church, Bemidji Evangelical Covenant Church, and enjoyed serving as church substitute pianist. She enjoyed the privilege of being on the Alumni Board. She was also a substitute pianist at the Covenant Church and Faith United in International Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Adam McDowell; and niece, Anna Marie McDowell.
Barb is survived by her brother, Larry McDowell; sister-in-law Ruth; and nephew, Baird McDowell.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
