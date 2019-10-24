Benedict John “Babe” Hoffman III, age 60, Cass Lake, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn., after a brief illness.
Benedict John “Babe” Hoffman III was born in Virginia, Minn., July 2, 1959, to Ben Hoffman Jr. and Virginia (Vizenor) Hoffman.
He grew up in Parkville, Minn., until moving to Kinmount, Minn., when he was 5.
He attended Orr High School where he graduated in 1977.
He was a member of the Lady of Fatima Church.
Babe worked many years in the family owned Hoffman’s Store and Hoffman’s Wild Rice Company.
He had talented carpentry skills and became self-employed in Excell Exteriors.
Being a musician was his greatest passion which was enjoyed by family and friends. Many songs and sing-alongs being held around a warm fire. He played in numerous bands throughout the years – Backwood Boys, The Difference, Hands Down and The Heaters.
He enjoyed swimming, pool, motorcycling, spending time at the church and was often accompanied by a four-legged friend.
Babe is survived by sisters, Ginny (Mike) Crain, Milaca, Minn., Mary (Danny) Doyea, Beltrami, Minn., and Laurie (Dean) Konen, Nowthen, Minn.; sister-in-law, Susie Hoffman, Orr, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and Josie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his brother, Jim; his father, Ben Hoffman Jr.; and his mother, Virginia Disse.
Music was my life ~ the lyrics were my story!
Memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ash KaNam Resort, near Orr.
Inurnment will be at Lady of Fatima Cemetery, rural Kinmount.
Arrangements are with Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes, Ada, Minn.; www.fredriksonfh.com.