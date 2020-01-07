Betty Jean (Braford) Einarson, 93, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Littlefork Medical Center, Littlefork, Minn.
Betty was born Dec. 6, 1926, in International Falls.
She was first employed with McCormack’s Cafe’ in International Falls. She then moved to St. Paul, Minn., where she was employed with the Rosemount Defense Plant.
At the end of World War II, she returned to International Falls, where she was employed with Koochiching County, in the county Treasurer’s Office for three years, and the Office of Land and Forestry for 35 years, where she held the title of deputy land commissioner.
She retired in 1991, and enjoyed spending time in her house, yard and gardens.
She also enjoyed needlework, quilting and spending time with her dogs, “Bailey” and “Willie.”
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nellie (Hanson) Braford; her siblings, Leon Braford, Ione (Braford) Deglman, Alfred Braford, Arlie Braford, Frankie Braford and Robert Braford; and her son, Corey Boyd Grotberg.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Connie (Harris) Laurent of Forest Lake, Minn., Susan Worthman of New Hope, Minn., and Terry Worthman and Vicki Kasten of Rosemount, Minn.; grandchildren, Chad (Jardayna) Laurent of Somerville, Mass., Nicholas (Jessica) Laurent of Kansas City, Mo., Michael (Kelly) Worthman of the world, Ryan (Crystal) Worthman of Minneapolis, Minn., and Eric (Patti) Kasten of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; and great-grandchildren, Violet and Rosalie, Payton, Corwin and Truman, and Ryan and Max.
A private family service will be held, as requested by Betty.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.