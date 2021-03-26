Betty Jean Kaminski, 70, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.
She was born on February 21, 1951 at Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls to parents, Harold and Henrietta (Bangen) Gartkze.
Betty was united in marriage to Gerald Kaminski on November 7, 1970.
She enjoyed playing softball, camping, and fishing. She loved going to the casino with her family, and playing bingo.
Betty loved the holidays and family gatherings.
She always looked forward to the Bass Tournament each year.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta and Harold; sister, Lucille Gartzke; and brother, Glenn Gartzke.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, David Kaminski, James Kaminski; daughter, Bobbi Jo Hanson; seven grandchildren, Nissa Holenko, Ethan Alleman, Mariah Kaminski, Caidence Hanson, Jaydon Pearson, Reese Kaminski, Dawson Kaminski; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Holenko, Aubrie Holenko, Paislee Phillips; brothers, Leroy Gartze, Donald Gartzke; sisters, Carol Brantal, June O’Loughlin, Susan Theleen, and Donna Gartzke.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
