Betty Jean Sonsteng, 81, of Ranier, Minn., died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls, Minn.
Betty was born on July 13, 1939 in Warroad, Minn., to Art and Gertie (Peterson) Franson. She grew up in the Warroad area and graduated from Warroad High School.
The former Betty Jean Franson was united in marriage to LeRoy Sonsteng on July 20, 1957 in Warroad.
She enjoyed baking, making wedding cakes, and working on crafts and craft painting.
She worked at Rig Jig tackle Co.
Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Sonsteng; parents, Art and Gertie Franson; sisters, Mildred, Frances; brothers, Jack, Raymond; and grandson, Joey Battalion.
Betty is survived by; daughters, Susan (Richard) Battalion, Linda Sonsteng, Gail (Donald) Stevenson, and Laura Meyer, all of International Falls; grandson, Andy Meyer; brother, Jorden Stone of Montana; sister, Esther Brown of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.