Funeral Services for Betty Jean Sonsteng, 81, of Ranier, Minn., who died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 was conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Rev. Leland H. Grim, Deacon, officiated.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services. Interment is at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.