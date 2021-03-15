Betty Zeipen, 98

Betty Jean Zeipen, 98, of International Falls, MN died peacefully at Rainy Lake Medical Center March 15, 2021. Betty was born July 21, 1922 in International Falls to parents Andrew and Johanna (Olson) Howard. She lived here the majority of her life, and grew up working at her parents Red & White Grocery Store on 7th Street.
She graduated from FHS in 1940, then attended one year of Jr. College at Backus & went on to Gregg Business College in Chicago. After Chicago, she moved to San Bernardino, CA and worked at Harris & Company and then on to San Francisco, CA to work at Victor Adding Machine.
After WWII, she married Jack Zeipen on July 8, 1948. Together they made their home on beautiful Rainy Lake, raised 3 children and lived there together for 68 years. During their marriage, Betty worked at a variety of local retail stores, her favorite being BJ Music.
Betty was a wonderful cook and always had food to feed the masses at any time. Like her husband Jack, she loved Rainy Lake. The two of them would put their suits on and head to the dock any day they could every single summer for their 68 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Ladies of the Elks, VFW Axillary, Red Hat and Band Mothers.
Betty was preceded in death by her Husband Jack, Parents, siblings Erna Mae (Joe) Kocinski, Frances (Mark) Ryan; In-laws Helen (Wallace) Cameron, Florence Zeipen, Ward (Katie) Zeipen, Paula (Peter) Grandaw, Ellen Ryan & Son-in-Law Al Seidel.
Betty is survived by her children Jon (Jan) Zeipen of Chisago City, MN, Sue Seidel of Camden, NC, Janis (Mark) Koerbitz of Int’l Falls. Grandsons Eric (Katie) Seidel, Matt (Jenn) Seidel, Kameron (Emma) Koerbitz. Great Grandchildren, Addison, Cohen & Keagan Seidel & Mary Grace Koerbitz. Nieces Janice Rae Guiles, Trudy (Kevin) Rautio, Molly (Augie) Ryan. Nephews Mark Ryan, Paul (Darlene) Ryan, Ward (Monica) Zeipen, William (Connie) Cameron and many great nieces, nephews, Step Grandchildren & Step Great Grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life this summer in July when her family can all be together.
Memorials are preferred to Backus Community Café 900 5th Street International Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences can be sent directly to:
Jon Zeipen, 29885 Lofton Ave, Chisago City, MN 55013.
Sue Seidel, 503 Whitehall Rd, Camden, NC 27921.
Janis Koerbitz, 3123 County Rd 112, Int'l Falls, MN 56649.
We would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, her family at Ridgeview Assisted Living, where she has been a resident for the last 4 years.
We would also like to thank the Rainy Lake Medical Center hospital staff for the kind, gentle, respectful care they gave her in her last days on earth.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
