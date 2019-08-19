Birdie (Bernadine) Rose Wolfe, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bob “Tiger” Wolfe. She is survived by children Stacey (David), Bob Jr. (Diane), Jayne (Jim), Diana (Brian) and Patrick (Jan Marie); brother, Einar (Julie); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
With Birdie having so many loving homes in many locations, there will be no formal celebration.
Special acknowledgment to everyone at Cypress IM and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and compassion.