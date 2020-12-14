Cali Kristina Anderson, 34, of Chisago City, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., surrounded by loved ones.
Cali was born on Oct. 22, 1986, to Tom and Carol Anderson in Virginia, Minn. She spent her early years growing up on Lake Kabetogama, Minn., then elementary through graduation in Chisago City; graduating in 2005 from Chisago Lakes High School. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
She enjoyed and excelled at singing, always selected to be in the school talent shows and was in the stage choir and plays. She also took classes at John Casablanca Modeling and Acting School. She won the competition at the county fair which led to her participation in the State Fair Talent Show. In her senior year of high school, she won a scholarship to attend Noise! Music School in Los Angeles. She also auditioned for American Idol and The Voice. While competing in the Sing Minnesota Karaoke Contest, she was selected as a finalist, held at the Medina Ball Room. Cali sang several times with Steinway artist, Don Irwin, and was fortunate enough to perform with him at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
One of her greatest joys was singing alongside her mom and stepdad in the Garrett and Carol Plus Cali Karaoke Show.
For the last few years, she has found meaning and success in working at Transition House, the very place where she found healing and hope. Cali’s family is so incredibly proud of her accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and stepdad Garrett Rasmussen.
Cali is survived by parents Carol Rasmussen and Tom Anderson, sister Char Bystrom (Noah), stepbrother Joel Rasmussen, and all who loved and cared for her.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minn. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
