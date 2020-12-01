Candice Elaine Wimmer, 62, of Littlefork, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., leaving her family heartbroken.
Candice was born on May 4, 1958 to Duane and Jackie Janzen. She graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School and lived in Littlefork all of her life. On July 3, 1976 she married the love of her life, Rob and together they had four children; Derrick, Wyatt, Haylee and Lacey. She worked at the Littlefork grocery store, the Littlefork VFW and United Health Care at various times in her life. In 2000, Rob and Candice decided to start their own business and opened up Wimmer’s Body Shop. She had a major role in its operations and the shop feels the impact of her loss.
Candice was a dedicated wife, mom, daughter and grandma first and foremost. She embraced the time she spent with her family and she loved being a grandma. The stories she told her grandchildren will never be forgotten.
She had a vivacious personality and was a people person that always made friends wherever she went. But if you truly got to know her, she held those friendships dearly. Candice loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Most of the time she was laughing so hard you couldn’t even understand the joke, but her laugh was infectious and her humor was like no other.
Candice was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding anything back and telling it like it is. She was a take it or leave it kind of person who gave her option honestly, but Candice also was kind and generous with a heart of gold, she always put others before herself. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for anyone. She was the family problem solver, advice giver, pep talker, but most importantly your number one fan. All who loved her dearly will miss her smile, determination, wit, charm, undying love and how she truly cared for them.
Candice was creative and her biggest passion was decorating. She took pride in her home with a remarkable sense of style and almost every piece in her house had her own special touch added to it. She had an obsession for black and white buffalo plaid that was a little overboard, but she absolutely loved it and her family embraced it.
Greeting Candice in her passing are her Son, Derrick Wimmer; Dad, Duane Janzen; Brother, Troy Janzen; Grandparents Iver and Alvilla Horne and Henry and Dorothy Janzen; Father and Mother-in-law, Louis and Gladys Wimmer.
Candice leaves behind a family that will miss her so much. Her loving husband Rob; children Wyatt Wimmer, Haylee (Kevin) Kosobucki, Lacey (Erik) Lund; Mom Jackie Janzen; Grandchildren Koehn and Nora Kosobucki, Brenna and Alissa Lund; Sister Rhonda (Leif and Gabby) Johnson.
There will be a private graveside burial planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be sent to the Littlefork-Big Falls School Food Program.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
