Carl Thomas Berg Jr., 65, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth Minn.
He was born on June 30, 1955 in International Falls, Minn., to Carl T. Berg Sr. and Loretta Berg. He grew up in Littlefork, Minn., and attended Littlefork-Big Falls High School.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Loretta (Weum) Berg; brother, Gerald Berg and sister, Caroline Lukken.
Survivors include son, Adam Thomas Berg; daughters, Tarina Rose Berg, and Ginger(Daniel) Marie Vincent.; sisters, Liz (Allen) Thydean, Carol (Mike) Johnson, and Shirley (Jerry) Dilly; brother Albert (Melinda) Berg, six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Felicia, Liberty, Austin, Gabe, and Corbin and one great-grandchild on the way. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
