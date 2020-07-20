Carla May Thomasson, 72, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Carla was born on Aug. 27, 1947 in International Falls.
She worked at the Loons Nest and Ric Jig Tackle.
Carla loved her flowers and her grandkids, Emma and Brant Johnson. She was a giving person who loved to help anyone she could. She also loved doing puzzles and singing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Thomasson; son, Ben Brazie; mother, Helen Maurstad; father, Carl Maurstad; brother, Norman “Red” Maurstad; and sister, Pat Lagoo.
Carla is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Dale) Johnson; three grandchildren, Brant Johnson, Emma Johnson, Breanne (Dave) Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Gannon Anderson.
No services will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
