Carol Ann Larson, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, at the Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls with her family by her side.
Carol was born in Bemidji, Minn., to Morris and Minnie Vold in 1943. She lived in Bemidji until 1955 then moved to International Falls with her family. She graduated from Falls High School in 1962. Carol attended LPN Nurses Training in Crookston, Minn., at Bethesda Hospital.
She returned to International Falls in 1964 and was employed at Falls Memorial Hospital. She met her future husband Larry Larson at the hospital; he was a med tech. They were married in July of 1965. Together they had three children, Brad, Lori, and Chad.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Minnie and Morris Vold; her step mother Helen Vold; husband Larry Larson; brothers Morris Vold Jr. and Larry Vold.
She is survived by her sons Brad Larson (Michele Tate) and Chad Larson (Felicia Ellison) of International Falls; daughter Lori (Mark) Caron of Fort Frances, Ont.; grandchildren Adam and Shania Larson, Thomas and Amanda Caron, and Avery Larson; brothers Neal Vold and Dr. William (Yvonne) Vold; sister In law/close friend Kathann Vold; foster daughter Teresa (Jimmy) Moynihan; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog "Baby."
Carol enjoyed gardening, fishing, duck hunting, and especially going to any casino. She spent many summers at Zipple Bay Resort on Lake of the Woods. She was employed with Home Interiors for eight years and she really enjoyed it. She was the camp cook at the Greany hunting shack.
Carol had a huge heart. She was always thinking of that special gift to make someone smile. Her smile would light up a room and her laughter was contagious. She made the best spaghetti and no one could leave her house hungry, and if they did it was their own fault.
There will not be a memorial service as per Carol’s request. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the family shack in the future.
