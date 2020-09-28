With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Carol Lynn Costley, 73, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with family by her side, at her residence in Brooksville, FL after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Carol was born in International Falls, Minn., on Dec. 26, 1946 to Cleve and Doris (Swenson) Costley. Carol graduated from Falls High School and after a couple of years touring the country, she and her husband, Tom Denny, settled in Belvidere, IL, where Carol took a job with Chrysler Corporation. Carol retired from Chrysler in 2000, and after spending a couple more years in Belvidere’s cold winter, she moved to St. George, Utah. After a few years in St. George, Carol moved to her permanent retirement home in High Point Community, Brooksville, FL.
Carol was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 186. She loved volunteering with the Veterans Affairs and Children and Youth programs. Prior to her illness she could always be found at Unit and Post functions, fundraisers and helping wherever she was needed. She will be greatly missed by her Auxiliary sisters.
In Florida Carol continued her passion for quilting and made and delivered quilts to her family and friends. She was an extraordinary and talented quilter and these gifts will be treasured by all who received them. Carol also had a green thumb, as evidenced by the landscaping surrounding, and the greenery gracing the inside of her house.
Carol’s favorite day of the year was Christmas and she would spend the month of December decorating her house, inside and out. After all the work of putting everything up, she and her neighbors would enjoy the decorations until late January when it was time to store everything away. She left a huge collection of decorations for her son, who admits he has no idea what to do with it all.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Cleve and Doris Costley.
Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Barbara (Stevens) Denny, cousin, Lynda Anderson, who was like a sister to her, brothers, Mervyn (Jill) Sexton, Cleve “Feller” Costley and Steven Costley, and sisters, Patty Costley Stromgren, Polly Costley, Gail Costley, Emmi Lattu and Wendy (Will) Frederickson, as well as numerous loving family members and friends.
Mom, there are no works to express how much I am going to miss you and your smile that I will always remember. Through the good and bad times, you were always there. There is a saying that the bond between a mother and her son is different than the bond between father and son. A mother teaches her son how to be strong, loving, kind and respectful – well, some of those were passed on. Mom, I will miss talking to you but, someday, I will see you and pops on the other side. Love you.
Memorial will be on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at American Legion #186.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Costley please visit our Tribute Store.
