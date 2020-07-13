Carol Marie (Balaski) passed away comfortably at Hennepin County Medical Center on April 27, 2020, at the age of 65.
Carol was born on Feb. 27, 1955, to George and Eva Balaski in International Falls, Minn.
Carol was a private individual who had a passion for art, family, journaling, and her faith practices.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Steinbeisser (Adalynn, and Eliana/granddaughters) and siblings, Christopher (Cindy) Balaski, Connie Balaski, Curtis Balaski, and Cindy (Kelvin) Sukut.
A celebration of life will be organized at a later date due to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of participants.
