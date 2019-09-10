Caroline Marie Lukken, age 58, of Littlefork, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Sanford Hospital, Bemidji, Minn., surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 24, 1960, in Littlefork, to parents Loretta and Carl Berg Sr. She grew up and lived in Littlefork most of her life.
She worked for 22 years at D.J ‘s Big Spoon in Littlefork and the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store for six years.
She enjoyed being with her family, camping, having bonfires and enjoying every day of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Carl Sr.; son, Randy; and sister-in-law, Lori.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Todd Lukken; son, Cory (Mindy Barnett) Lukken; granddaughter, Savannah Marie; sister, Carol (Mike Johnson), Liz (Allen) Thydean and Shirley (Jerry) Dilly; brothers, Albert (Melinda) Berg and Carl Berg Jr.; sisters-in-law, Patty (Chik) Ball and Karen (Tom Potvin) Lukken; brothers-in-law, Tony Lukken, Jayce Lukken and Danny (Kris) Lukken; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls, Minn.