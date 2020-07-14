Cecile Readman, 86, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1934 at International Falls to Joe and Eva Mongrain.
Cecile graduated from Falls High School in 1953.
The former Cecile Mongrain was united in marriage to Elmer Chovan on June 29, 1957 and later to Harry Readman on Sept. 22, 2001.
She was employed as a nurse for six years at Falls Memorial Hospital and later for Boise Paper Solutions for 25 years.
Cecile loved her gambling trips to Fortune Bay; she was an avid golfer and bowler in younger years and loved to entertain, sing and enjoy her nightly glass of wine.
Cecile was recognized for her volunteering by receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 from the International Falls Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Moose Club, Elks Club, VFW and Kiwanis Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, Gerald, Leo and Arthur Mongrain; sister, Mary Ann Winter and nephews, Christopher Winter and Calvin McKay.
Survivors include a brother, Paul Mongrain and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery. For those attending the service, we request that you please wear a face mask and social distance. The service will be available to be viewed on the Green-Larsen Mortuary Facebook page.
If so desired, in memoriam donations would be preferred to Meals on Wheels and the Falls Senior Center.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
