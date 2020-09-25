Cheryl (Cheri) Jean Anderson, 58, died peacefully in hospice care at her home in Anoka on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 after complications from open heart surgery.
Cheri was born on Sept. 21, 1962 in International Falls to Robert and Carol Anderson. Cheri graduated with the Class of 1980 from International Falls High School and Bemidji State University in 1985. After graduation she moved and made her home in Anoka.
Cheri enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, family and friends. She loved watching football, hockey and being a hockey mom to Nick while he was growing up. Like her dad, Bob, she enjoyed feeding the birds and random wildlife that visited her home on a regular basis. She enjoyed her job at Cornelius and volunteering for the Animal Humane Society and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Anderson (former Mayor of International Falls), grandparents Don and Amber Anderson, John and Valeria Engelking, and uncles Birk Anderson and Lee Anderson.
Survivors include her mother, Carol, son Nick (Jahnai Isensee), granddaughters Cali and Brynlee, brothers Robin (DeAnne) and Rick (Tanya), nephew Erik and nieces Jenna, Sydney and Emilee.
Nick and family want to thank the healthcare and hospice teams that cared for Cheri and the compassion and kindness they showed to the family members during visiting hours. A special thank you to Jahnai for taking care of Cheri when she was brought home for hospice.
We will miss you and your infectious smile and laugh.
At the wishes of Cheri, a private bonfire for family and friends will be held at a later date.
