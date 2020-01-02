Christopher (Chris) Winter, 56, of Loveland, Colo., passed away in his home Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a difficult battle with a rare neurological condition. The family was gratefully supported by Pathways Hospice.
Chris was born May 6, 1963, in Minnesota.
He attended Falls High School in International Falls, Minn., where he grew up. He was active in school and community athletics in the Falls. He graduated from the University of Minnesota's School of Architecture and then went on to run his own architectural business in Woodruff, Wis.
He had been an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff.
As a baseball fanatic, Chris found a passion for sports statistics at an early age. He enjoyed playing simulated sports games into adulthood with his brother, Jason, and son, Nick.
Eventually his passion for mathematics and the outdoors led him to end his career as an architect and pursue ornithology. Christopher spent a few years researching birds before moving to Loveland in 2016 with his wife, where he became a math teacher at Berthoud High School in Berthoud, Colo., and most recently at Frontier Academy in Greeley, Colo.
He and his wife, Sharon Winter (nee Sura), were married for 32 years before his passing. They loved spending time with their children, Mat and Nick, and helped to instill in them a strong interest in nature, hiking, travel and environmental sustainability.
Chris had a hobby for every season, from fly fishing in the summer to curling in the winter. He also loved playing chess and tennis with his friends and cooking with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Winter (nee Sura) of Loveland; two sons, Mathew Winter (Amanda) of Denver, Colo., and Nicholas Winter (Lauren) of Duluth, Minn.; his father, Ronald Winter of International Falls; brothers, David Winter (Vicky) of North Oaks, Minn., and Jason Winter of Columbia, Md.; one sister, Stacy Winter (Jason Peterson) of West Lafayette, Ind.; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann (nee Mongrain) Winter of International Falls; and his father-in-law, Deacon Jerome (Jim) Sura of Grand Rapids, Minn.
There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland.
There will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st St., Grand Rapids, with a visitation for one hour prior to the service.
Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland, is in charge of arrangements.