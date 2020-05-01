Clara “Vickie” Alma Peterson (Hartman) Dec. 21, 1935 - April 27, 2020
She was born Dec. 21, 1935 in Murray, Iowa.
Vickie married Arnie Peterson June 28th 1958 in Wells, Minn.
Vickie had three boys with Arnie and after a long and successful career as a teacher; social worker; supervisor in Carver County, they retired to Lake Kabetogama in 2005 where they had been enjoying summers since 1960.
Vickie was a proud grandmother to seven grandkids and one great-grandson.
She passed away at the Littlefork Care Center on April 27 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Vickie had a passion for gardening, card games and family.
She will be dearly missed.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.