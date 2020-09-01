Clarence Duane Oveson, 86, of Ranier, Minn., died peacefully on Aug. 28, 2020, at his home in Florence from pancreatic cancer. He was born on Oct. 31, 1933, the son of Clarence and Nellie (Mills) Oveson at his grandmother’s Ranier home.
Duane graduated from Falls High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard and served four years during the Korean War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948. In 1956, he married Beverly Constantine. Duane owned and managed Border Mink Farm and he was a bush pilot for Bohman Airways.
In 1970, Duane joined U. S. Customs in Minnesota. His career took him to Michigan, Washington D.C. and Anchorage, Alaska. He retired in 1993 as district director of the state of Alaska. Duane and Bev spent their winters in Arizona and their summers between Alaska and beautiful Rainy Lake. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Duane had a passion for airplanes. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in International Falls.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nellie Oveson; sister, Juanita (Oveson) Leolich. He is survived by his wife Beverly (Constantine) Oveson; his three daughters Kristin (Jim) Reid, Janelle Oveson and Kathleen Oveson; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Jaqlynne (Oveson) Valerius and 2 nephews.
Memorial services will be determined later. Condolences and memories may be left at http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Clarence-Duane-Oveson-108494565.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the First Baptist Church of International Falls or Hospice.
