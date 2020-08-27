Clinton Merle Bloom, 71, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his home on Rainy Lake.
He was born on June 13, 1949 at Mondovi, Wis.
He served in the United States Army Reserves.
Clinton was employed with Boise Cascade as a papermaker from Oct. 23, 1967 until he retired on Feb. 7, 2004.
His hobbies included snowmobiling, motorcycling, cruising around, yard work, traveling, playing with his dog (Harley) and enjoying the view of Rainy Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mavis Bloom and brothers, Steven and Joel Bloom.
Survivors include son, Ryan Bloom (Laurie Carroll); daughter, Jennifer Crosby (Dave Saunders); step-daughter, Lisa (Clayton) Bahr; grandchildren, Kourtnie, Brittnie, Cody, Cole, Shelby, Rylie and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Laci, Mia, Liam, Carter and Hazel; brother, Rodney Bloom; sisters, Renee Knutson, Carol McDonough and Sonja Kamla. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Clinton’s residence, 3313 County Road 20, Int’l Falls, MN 56649. A brief prayer service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.