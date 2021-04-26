Connie Woods Prince, 73, passed away April 11, 2021 from Alzheimer's and complications from COVID.
She was born on April 2, 1948 to Edmund and Marvel (Lessard) Woods. She graduated from Falls High School in 1966. After graduating she was hit with wanderlust and went west to Nevada. She moved back and forth a few times eventually opening the Ranier Art Gallery in Ranier, Mn. She also attended RRCC at that time to further her education. Still looking for her piece of Heaven, she moved back to Nevada and then California. After a short time there she moved to Hawaii and found Paradise. While there she met and married Victor Prince (the family rock). Time marched on and she missed Minnesota and decided to move to Hutchinson to be near her sister Mary Ann.
She again missed her beloved Hawaii and returned there and enrolled in classes at The University of Hawaii. Connie achieved recognition in Hawaii because of her exceptional creativity which included beautiful paintings, designs, and her Windy Wonder creation all showcased in her Art Gallery there. Connie's final move was to Ohio with her daughter Sasha with visits and care from her other children and grandchildren. Her siblings and nieces and nephews were also included in the weekly family Zoom visits thanks to the Nursing staff at the Green's in Cleveland, Ohio.
Connie is survived by Victor Prince, her wonderful children Kym Hopfner, Sophia Trask, Sasha Prince (Garrett Guynn)and Jordan Prince (Anna). Grandchildren Ashli Orr, Nicole Orr, Chloe Hopfner, Cassidy Wills, Jonah Fober, Harrison Guynn and Julian Prince. Siblings Ruth Allen, Betsy Loree (Richard), Pam Wenberg (John), Mary Ann Kasich (Wayne), Laurie Hedlund (Andy), Paula Smith (Scott), Ed Woods (Naomi), Fred Woods (Diane), Barry Woods (LeeAnne). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Sam Woods and Bernie (Spike) Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.