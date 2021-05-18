Constance ”Connie” Jensen, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Connie was born on December 27, 1942, in Blackduck, MN, to parents, Gustav “Roy” and Carrie (Westrom) Olafson.
Connie enjoyed birdwatching, playing card games, doing puzzles, sewing, and crafting photo albums and clocks.
She loved watching her grandchildren, and having family dinners for any reason she could find. Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Nanny”.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Jensen; daughter, Tammy Johns; parents, Gustav and Carrie Olafson; brother, Emery Olafson; and sister, Roma Nelson.
Connie is survived by her sons, Terry Miller, Gordy Miller, Dennis “Bucky” Jensen, Shawn Jensen, Cory Jensen; grandchildren, Terina Miller, Carrie (Devon) Counsellor, Alissia (Blake) Starling, Ethan Johns, Emma Johns, Cullen Jensen, Corlyssa Jensen, Cale Jensen, Colby Jensen, Alex Logan, Trysten Jensen, Baylie Jensen, Byron Johns, Brenton Johns; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Lyle (Bev) Olafson, David (Loretta) Olafson; sisters, Myrtle Kelly, Violet Carrigan, and Delores Jantzen.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
The service can be viewed livestream on the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Interment will be at Moose Park Township Cemetery in Alvwood, MN, on Thursday, May 20, 2021at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
