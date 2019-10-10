Cordelia Mary Olson, 78, of International Falls, Minn., died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Littlefork Care Center, Littlefork, Minn., surrounded by her family.
Cordelia was born on the Fourth of July, 1941, to Warner and Sophia Grandaw in International Falls.
She graduated from Falls High School with the class of 1959.
The former Cordelia Grandaw was united in marriage to Ronald Olson on Oct. 15, 1960, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
The family moved to Oakdale, Minn., in 1967 and lived there until 1987 when Ronald and Cordelia purchased the Hill Top Motel. Together they ran the hotel until they sold the business in 2002.
Cordelia was very active at St. Thomas Catholic Church and volunteered at the Clothes Closet. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, ceramics, and cooking. She loved gardening, spending time at the cabin, and shopping for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warner and Sophia Grandaw; daughter, Rhonda Olson; grandson, Quincy McMillon; brother, Peter Grandaw; and sisters, Cecelia Nitkey and Beatrice Ann Grandaw.
Cordelia is survived by her husband, Ronald; three sons, Daniel (Dawn) Olson of New Berlin, Wis., Douglas Olson of International Falls and Donald (Crystal) Olson of La Cross, Wis.; brothers, Phillip Grandaw of Seattle, Wash., and David (Willa) Grandaw of Duluth, Minn.; sisters, Darleen Johnson, Arleen Borden, Rose Marie (Joseph) Gouin, Carol Bergstrom, Elvira (Tony) Munch and Amelia (Rudy) Puttbrese; seven grandchildren — Amanda, Kasey, Milton, Jake, Brooke, Andrey and Arianna; five great-grandchildren — Adrian, Krystal, Alayna and Ryker; four step grandchildren — Tiffany, A.J., Shawn and Ashley; and four step great-grandchildren — Cadence, Layna, Aydin and Zara.
Memorial services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.